'Similar to Gerrard', 'Should Replace Lallana': Reds Fans Call for Signing of English Starlet

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Liverpool are a long way from being short of midfield talent, with captain Jordan Henderson and high-profile signing Fabinho so far struggling to displace the winning trio of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

That, however, hasn't stopped fans calling for the signing of yet another midfield star, in the shape of Leicester City's James Maddison. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Reds were linked with the signing of Maddison in the summer, with his starring role for Norwich City in the Championship catching many flattering glances from those of a Liverpool persuasion, but he instead completed a move to the Foxes, and has been in sublime form so far in his debut Premier League season.

The 21-year-old's three goals and two assists in eight appearances have even earned him a first England call-up, and left Reds fans pining for the signature of England's new creative midfielder - with some comparing him to the ever-injured Adam Lallana, saying that he would be an upgrade on the former Southampton star.

Here's the Twitter consensus on Liverpool potentially making a move for Maddison. 

