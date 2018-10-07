Slavisa Jokanovic Looking For Solutions After Fulham Receive Humbling From Rampant Arsenal

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted his Fulham side are still yet to show their true colours in the Premier League, however he remains unfazed and determined to avoid a relegation battle.

Discussing his team's 5-1 loss at home to the ruthless Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, Jokanovic was disappointed but accepting of the gulf in class between the two sides and admitted his team were missing a number of essentials.

Looking over his Fulham side, Jokanovic explained to football.london: "I miss more solid, I miss some pace, I miss more challenge and this is what I am worried about.

"I must be worried when we play bad and lose, I trust we play well and have more options to win the game.

"If I can complain about last game against Everton, I can complain about our attitude and this side to find some victory in this away game, today we try and didn't make good enough, we offered some positive signs but it's not easy to explain the positives, especially after one hard defeat today."

In answer to questions about his team's capability at the Premier League level, Jokanovic argued: "In general we didn't show, in some part of the games, the Premier League level. We need to be more solid, faster and more competitive.

"My team showed that and great spirit, but in one moment they restart the things with so may punishment for their side and we didn't find enough power to come back to the game."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Moving forward, the Fulham boss has accepted that his side must improve at the back, with Jokanovic adding: "At the moment, we showed so many weaknesses for this level and especially in defensive side and we must find the solution for this problem.


"We spend the money because I trust we can find solution, but solution right now is in my hands and my players', we cannot be thinking about the money because this is our situation and we must find the solution."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)