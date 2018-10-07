Unbeaten Chelsea will travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on a struggling Southampton team on Sunday in hopes of keeping pressure on league-leading Manchester City.

Chelsea enters Sunday's matchup after beating Vidi 1-0 in UEFA Europa League play on Thursday with a goal from Alvaro Morata at the 70-minute mark. Last weekend, Chelsea drew against Liverpool 1-1 with an early goal from Eden Hazard to tighten the contest atop the Premier League standings. The team is currently third on the table with 17 points.

Southampton's most recent victory came on penalties against Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Cedric Soares scored the winning kick after Theo Walcott's penalty was saved by keeper Angus Gunn. It was the team's first win in four games. Southampton is currently 16th in Premier League standings with just five points.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.