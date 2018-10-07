SPAL 1-2 Inter: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mauro Icardi Bails Out Luciano Spalletti's Men

October 07, 2018

Inter were able to snatch a victory against SPAL on Sunday evening, prevailing 2-1 in Ferrara.

A brace from Mauro Icardi either side of a goal from SPAL's Andrea Paloschi proved enough for Inter, who have stretched their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Inter controlled the early exchanges and opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Icardi's headed effort deflected into the far corner off Johan Djourou. SPAL responded superbly to the early setback and were awarded a penalty just moments later when Miranda brought down Felipe in the box. However, Mirco Antenucci couldn't convert and instead blazed his effort wide.

A relatively quiet first half followed, but both sides had a few chances to grab the next goal. Inter's Matias Vecino had a header from cleared off of the line by Thiago Cionek, whilst at the other end Samir Handanovic had to be at his best to keep out Felipe from close range.

SPAL looked to be on top throughout the second half and they deservedly levelled the tie through Andrea Paloschi, with the striker getting ahead of Miranda to stab the ball beyond Handanovic.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Just as things looked to be spiralling out of control for Inter, Icardi bailed them out with ten minutes to go. SPAL lost possession in midfield and Ivan Perisic slid the ball through to the Argentinian who calmly slid the ball beyond Alfred Gomis.


That proved to be the last action of the game, with Inter holding on to secure a hard fought victory over superior opposition. 

INTER


Key Talking Point


Just when things looked to have been sorted at Inter, the Nerazzurri took another step backwards with their performance in this one.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite the fact that SPAL were coming into the match off the back of three straight defeats, the home side looked hungrier, sharper and fitter and probably deserved to take all three points.

Inter can count themselves very lucky to be walking away with the win and they can count themselves even luckier to be able to rely on a striker as lethal as Icardi on such a regular basis.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Handanovic (7); Vrsaljko (6), Miranda (4), Skriniar (6), Asamoah (6); Vecino (5), Valero (6), Balde (5), Perisic (6), Nainggolan (6); Icardi (7*).


Substitutes: Politano (6), Martinez (6), Gagliardini (N/A).

Star Man - Just what exactly would Inter do without Mauro Icardi?

He was left isolated at the top of the pitch for large portions of the game as SPAL dominated, but he kept his head and was able to make his mark on the game when called upon.

He needed just two opportunities to notch two goals, proving his status as one of the most lethal finishers in world football.



Worst Player - Miranda has now given away two penalties from just three Serie A starts, which isn't' exactly ideal.

The penalty was clumsy and the Brazilian didn't cover himself in glory for the SPAL goal either, looking flat footed as Paloschi nipped in ahead of him. 




Looking Ahead


Domestic football will take a brief hiatus for the international break, but Inter return to action with a bang as they face off against their bitter rivals AC Milan in a fortnight's time.

