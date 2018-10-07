Super Agent Mino Raiola Claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is 'Prepared to Talk' About Return to Milan

Super agent Mino Raiola has claimed that his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'prepared to talk' about a move back to his former club AC Milan.

Zlatan moved to LA Galaxy at the beginning of the year and since then has been tearing it up in the MLS, with the Swede scoring 20 goals in 24 games for the MLS franchise.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

The ex-Manchester United striker is under contract with the club until 2019, however, now in the off-season his agent Raiola has revealed that talks have taken place about a possible short-term deal which would see the Swede return to Serie A, as reported by Rai Sport, via The Sun.





“At the moment it's not a possibility, because the conversations we had with the club are not current, but we are prepared to talk," he said.

"In any case, now there are finally normal people in charge of Milan and reliable owners.

@adamoritacco @ForzaMacaroni If the Ibrahimovic rumours are true not only its good for AC Milan but it definitely benefits Patrick Cutrone who can learn a thing or two from strikers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gonzalo Higuain in the long run which is a huge bonus for Milan. pic.twitter.com/aphh04T3dV — Nicola Polito 🇮🇹 (@N7Necromorph) October 4, 2018

"I never had problems with the Rossoneri, because quite simply the club was non-existent before now. I am not opening the door, nor closing it.

"Zlatan had wonderful moments at Milan and left a piece of his heart in Milano, just as he was happy at PSG. We would have to understand on what conditions Milan or any other team would want to sign him, though."

Rumours of a return to Serie A have been circulating for quite some time now, and when asked about the possibility of moving back to Italy, Zlatan replied in typical fashion.

Voices in Casa Milan of an Ibrahimovic six month loan deal in January from Los Angeles to Milan. Similar to what the Rossoneri did with Beckham years ago. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) October 3, 2018

Zlatan told TMZ: “There are always rumours. The whole world wants me. It's okay."

We have seen many players from the MLS move to a club in Europe during the off-season in the past.

The big Swede never backs down from a challenge and given what he has done in the MLS so far the signing of Zlatan could be a massive help for AC Milan as they push for a spot in the top four this season.