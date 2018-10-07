Thierry Henry 'Offered Aston Villa Job' But Is Seeking Assurances Over Transfer Budget

Legendary Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry reportedly has first refusal on the Aston Villa job, as the club seek to swiftly replace the sacked Steve Bruce, but wants full control of the transfer budget if he is to take over.

Henry, 41, currently assists Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, and was part of the coaching set-up as they pipped England to 3rd place at the 2018 World Cup.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, he has held initial talks with the club, and is considering leaving his current role to take charge at Villa Park, but has concerns around working with the constraints of a sporting director in his first managerial job.

The same report claims Villa are looking to appoint a sporting director in the near future, so this could be the sticking point as far as Henry's appointment goes, with the club reportedly anxious to make an appointment before their clash with Swansea on October 20th.

The Telegraph claim that Villa's focus is on appointing a young, innovative coach, as a change of direction from Bruce, who was sacked after Villa picked up just one win in their last 11 games, and sit in the bottom half of the Championship despite making the playoff final last term.

Good luck to the next manager of Aston Villa - awful goalies, no defenders and a lack of balance across the rest of the side. What a terrible legacy left by Steve Bruce. #AVFC — Mark Samuels (@mark_samuels) October 6, 2018

Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria, and current Brentford boss Dean Smith are reportedly being looked at as targets, as is current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who according to the Daily Star, would be tempted to ditch the Scottish champions if the right offer was made.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss has won a domestic treble with Celtic in both of his seasons in Glasgow, and after a rough start to the current campaign, reportedly feels there is no more room for progress with the club's current financial situation.

Celtic fans should be alarmed by their slow start to the season, says Brendan Rodgers.



Read: https://t.co/yNaUeJCY0h pic.twitter.com/WcJ4OVAoNZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2018

The report claims he would prefer a Premier League switch, but is prepared to make an exception for Villa due to the club's stature.