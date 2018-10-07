'Too Many Mistakes': Tottenham Fans Are Furious as Star Player Makes Another High Profile Error

After a brief spell on the sidelines, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris returned to the starting lineup against Barcelona, and has since featured against Barcelona and Cardiff City. However, it seems as though some fans are not overly happy to see the Frenchman return.

Against Barcelona, he made a crucial mistake which allowed Philippe Coutinho to open the scoring, and ultimately found himself on the losing side. He was given a chance to atone for his error against Cardiff City, but made another dreadful mistake.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fortunately for Tottenham fans, Lloris' error was not punished on this occasion, as centre back Toby Alderweireld recovered and prevented Cardiff from capitalising on his mistake.

However, the fans didn't forget so easily and took to Twitter to voice their frustrations towards Lloris.

Well last night didn’t end up being one to remember🤦‍♂️ the Kane goal was brilliant and showed he’s going back to his old ways🔥🔥but if Lloris is going to make mistakes like he did I’d rather see Gazziniga in goal #coys #tottenham #rant #spursrant #spurs — spursRANTZ (@RantzSpurs) October 4, 2018

Michel Vorm, Lloris' regular backup, found himself injured as well, gifting third-choice shot stopper Paulo Gazzaniga a chance to impress in the first team. The Argentinian certainly took his chance, helping his side secure three consecutive victories.

However, with Lloris available, the 26-year-old was forced to settle for a place on the substitutes bench for the matches against Barcelona and Cardiff. However, despite being a World Cup winner, Lloris has looked incredibly shaky on his return.

Since joining the club in 2012, Lloris has undoubtedly emerged as one of the world's finest goalkeepers. He has helped his side develop into one of England's top teams, earning himself the captaincy of the side as a result.

Hugo Lloris has been a great keeper for us but his mistakes are becoming more frequent and costly. How many more mistakes can he afford to make before his position becomes under threat and should we consider bringing in Gazzaniga earlier than expected? — Dylan Lingham (@dylan_lingham) October 6, 2018

Time has come to replace Lloris now. Too many mistakes in him — Joe Davis (@joedavis90) October 6, 2018

He has made 259 appearances for Tottenham, keeping an impressive 92 clean sheets across his six years at the club. However, despite his impressive reputation, it appears as though Tottenham fans are not prepared to forgive his mistakes for much longer.

The situation is made all the more frustrating for supporters as Gazzaniga was forced to end his impressive spell in the side to accommodate Lloris' return. Gazzaniga impressed considerably, but the same cannot be said for Lloris in his last two appearances.

This idea that Lloris is always liable to make a mistake has surrounded his Tottenham tenure. In recent Premier League seasons, he is the goalkeeper who has made the most mistakes which have directly resulted in goals. Even if he is capable of some phenomenal saves, fans are keen to see Lloris rediscover his best form, with Paulo Gazzaniga waiting quietly in the background.