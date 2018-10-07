Tottenham Reveal Why Thousands of Seats Remained Empty at Wembley for Cardiff Clash

Tottenham Hotspur narrowly came away with victory over a battling Cardiff City side on Saturday but it was the thousands of empty seats scattered around Wembley - with a top tier almost empty - that got many talking about the game.

After the game, Tottenham revealed that attendance restrictions at Wembley Stadium was the reason behind such a poor showing with the stadium only recently being fast-tracked to host Spurs games whilst their stadium delays continue.

Tottenham low attendance explained after 43,000 Wembley crowd watch Cardiff win #epl: Attendance restrictions on events at Wembley led to numerous empty seats at Tottenham's Premier League win over Cardiff on Saturday.... https://t.co/3jN5t9sP2G pic.twitter.com/QHty4StTCN — EPL Feeds (@eplfeeds) October 7, 2018

Even Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared to look perplexed at the amount of empty seats, pointing to the top tier to assistant manager Jesus Perez.

The London club revealed that a limited capacity has been pre-arranged for the fixture due to a number of forthcoming events including Spurs' Champions League games and the crunch Premier League match against champions Manchester City being played at full capacity.

On September 4, Spurs issued a statement regarding the limited capacity which read: “Given the restriction on the number of events that can be staged at full capacity at Wembley Stadium, and with our game against Manchester City on October 29 and all three of our group stage Champions League matches planned at full capacity, supporters are advised that our game against Cardiff City on October 6 will be limited in capacity.”

Consequently, the game against the Welsh side attracted a crowd of just 43,268 supporters - under half of what the 'home of football' can accommodate.

Spurs, who were supposed to have moved into their new state-of-the-art 62,000 seater stadium on September 15, have had to play their home games 12 miles away at Wembley due to problems with ‘critical safety systems’ at the new ground.

Saturday's game against Cardiff saw unlikely scorer Eric Dier net the only goal after eight minutes. Despite dominating possession, Tottenham never capitalised, even when Joe Ralls was sent off for the Bluebirds in the 58th minute for a dangerous challenge on Lucas Moura.

Tottenham head into the international break 5th in the Premier League and won't play again until a trip to West Ham on October 20.