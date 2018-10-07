Unai Emery Reveals There Is More To Come From Gunners Following Fulham Rout

By 90Min
October 07, 2018

Coming off the back of a 5-1 thumping of London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon, Unai Emery explained to the press after the game that his side is still improving and will only get better with more game time, and more importantly continued support from the fans.

The Gunners moved into the top four following an emphatic attacking display against a woeful Fulham side. Two goals a piece from the deadly duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in between a wonderful back heeled goal from impact substitute Aaron Ramsey gave Emery his ninth successive victory in a row.

"I don’t think about this performance as the best because I am finding we get better," Emery informed, via football.london. "It depends on each match what is happening on the pitch. I think we we scored the first goal we could play with more confidence.


"I think the first half the defensive moments were more difficult, we worked very hard in the second half to impose this result. We are happy."


The Spaniard also discussed the effects of the Arsenal faithful chanting 'we've got our Arsenal back': "We need to feel together, inside with the club, the players," he said.

"We need to show them our quality, then together we can be happy - like today. We need them to support us for each match. The players feel like they support them."


Emery additionally spoke about the positive impact the Europa League has had on his squad, explaining: "We played Thursday and the flight is long, but we want it like that. We want to not stop thinking and winning these matches, the concentration is one thing we need every time when we arrive at training and for matches to push ourselves a lot.


"Not only the first XI, but the players at the back [on the bench] because we won a lot of matches with players who are starting on the bench and then when they are playing 25 or 30 minutes they are helping us and today is the same."

