The U.S. women's national team started World Cup qualifying in ideal fashion, and it will look to continue its romp to France 2019 when it faces Panama in Cary, N.C. on Sunday.

The U.S. beat Mexico 6-0 on Thursday, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe scoring two goals apiece in the rout. Panama also won big in its opener, beating Trinidad & Tobago 3-0, meaning first in Group A is on the line in a match the U.S. is heavily favored to win. As expected Jill Ellis has rotated her squad, but perhaps more than anticipated. Nine changes have been made to the lineup that took down Mexico, with the U.S. manager confident in her depth in facing the Central American upstart.

The U.S., like it did against Mexico, looked to assert itself early, and Samantha Mewis, one of those nine changes, nearly scored in the fifth minute off a free kick. Her blast took a deflection and then was put over the bar for a corner kick by the goalkeeper. Mewis got her goal on the ensuing play. Christen Press's inswinging corner found the North Carolina Courage star, and she headed home from the center of the box for a 1-0 lead.

Carli Lloyd nearly doubled the lead twice less than 10 minutes later, having two cracks at the goal from close range and hitting the post on her second. She made good on her next chance, though, heading in after another U.S. corner kick, making it 2-0 in the 23rd minute with the 103rd goal of her illustrious international career.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Eleven as one. We in this together.



Lineup notes » https://t.co/OFUJTBmAgS pic.twitter.com/esnGizd98O — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 7, 2018

The U.S. finishes group play against Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, Oct. 10, while Panama closes against Mexico on the same day.