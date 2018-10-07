Lionel Messi and Barcelona will head to Valencia on Sunday for a La Liga showdown at Mestalla Stadium.

Barcelona—sitting in first place—is coming off of Wednesday's 4-2 win against Tottenhan in Champions League play, a victory led by two goals from Messi, one from Ivan Rakitic and another from Philippe Coutinho.

The team has managed to stay atop the league's standings with 14 points despite losing against Leganes and finishing the match against Athletic Bilbao with a draw. The Blaugrana have earned just two points from their last three games and will be looking to end their streak of slow starts on Sunday.

Valencia will play host to the matchup after holding Manchester United to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday. While the team hasn't lost since Sept. 19, Valencia hasn't won much, either. The group has finished with draws in three of their last four games and is ranked 14th in the league with eight points.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.