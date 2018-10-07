How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 07, 2018

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will head to Valencia on Sunday for a La Liga showdown at Mestalla Stadium.

Barcelona—sitting in first place—is coming off of Wednesday's 4-2 win against Tottenhan in Champions League play, a victory led by two goals from Messi, one from Ivan Rakitic and another from Philippe Coutinho.

The team has managed to stay atop the league's standings with 14 points despite losing against Leganes and finishing the match against Athletic Bilbao with a draw. The Blaugrana have earned just two points from their last three games and will be looking to end their streak of slow starts on Sunday.

Valencia will play host to the matchup after holding Manchester United to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday. While the team hasn't lost since Sept. 19, Valencia hasn't won much, either. The group has finished with draws in three of their last four games and is ranked 14th in the league with eight points.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)