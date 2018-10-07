'We Let the Game Get Away': Sean Dyche Remains Upbeat About Recent Form Despite Disappointing Draw

October 07, 2018

Sean Dyche admitted his Burnley side let the game slip away from them having lost their lead during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at Turf Moor.

The Clarets came into the game having won both of their previous Premier League games and started the better side. They found themselves in front after 20 minutes thanks to a Sam Vokes header, however they were soon put under pressure by a Huddersfield side who have struggled for results in recent weeks.

Coming out for the second half, it was the visitors who looked the more threatening, and they finally got their reward after Christopher Schindler's header got the Terriers back on level terms. David Wagner's men looked the more likely side to go and win the game, however neither team could find a winning goal and the points ended up shared.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche admitted that after making a positive start to proceedings his Burnley side let the game slip away from them in the second half. He said: "It's very pleasing to come out of three Premier League games with seven points.

"We had a very good start with pockets of quality and energy to it. The second half did fizzle away, we let the game go away from us rather than gripping it. Credit to Huddersfield as well, they stuck at it and tried to get their first win, they're working hard for their points."

The draw extends Burnley's unbeaten Premier League run to three games as they now sit 12th in the league. However, Dyche was keen to address a moment in the game which saw Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre booked for diving early in the second half.

Dyche added: "A booking is not enough. It's embarrassing, but embarrassing is not enough. I'm talking about the greater good of a fantastic game worldwide. I saw with my own eyes children diving the other week and parents applauding. That can't be right for a game like this.

"That today is embarrassing, I'm sure the player will be embarrassed, because most players are honest enough, they know what they've done. I'd be appalled when people did that, but they do it and no one wants to bother with it."

He'll be looking for an improved performance from his side when they travel to the Etihad Stadium after the international break to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

