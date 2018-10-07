'We Should've Won': David Wagner Confident His Side's Fortunes Will Turn After Draw Against Burnley

David Wagner was pleased with his players, but said that he felt his side should have won the game having been the better team during Huddersfield's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.



Heading into the game, the Terriers were yet to win a game this season and were going up against a Clarets side who had won the previous games back-to-back. It was the home side who took the lead after 20 minutes thanks to a Sam Vokes header, however the visitors responded well with a host of chances.

John Early/GettyImages

They finally got their rewards in the second half courtesy Christopher Schindler's header which got his side back on level terms. It was Huddersfield who looked the more likely to go on and win the game though, however they couldn't find that decisive goal as the points were shared.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner insisted his side were the better team on the day and that they should've won the game. He said: "We should have won the game. Everybody has seen that we were the better side, we were much more active.



"As long as we perform like we have done in the last weeks and today again, I'm more than confident that points, goals and wins will come. Unfortunately it's an away point that we take, but I'm pleased with the performance."



The draw was enough to lift Huddersfield off the bottom of the Premier League table, however they missed the chance to draw level on points with Southampton and Crystal Palace in 16th and 17th place respectively.



Just minutes after scoring, Schindler received a nasty elbow in the face from Vokes with the Huddersfield captain being subbed off as a result. It's unlikely that the Burnley striker will face any further action, however Wagner went onto speak about his disgust at the incident.

Ben Early/GettyImages

He added: "It was a very nasty challenge, nothing I like to see in football matches, even if I don't like to say someone has done it on purpose.





"This is too dangerous, it's something the striker has to control himself because it could be much more serious than it is. (Schindler's) face doesn't look nice and the elbows are nothing I like to see in football."

Despite not winning the game, Huddersfield fans were given plenty of reasons to be excited about their team going forward after an impressive performance. They'll need to carry their momentum beyond the international break when they host a high-flying Liverpool side as they continue the search for their first win of the season.