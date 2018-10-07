Zinedine Zidane's Agent Rules Out Potential Move to Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane's agent has ruled him out of the running for the hot seat at English side Manchester United, should Jose Mourinho lose his job.

The Frenchman stepped down from his post as Real Madrid boss at the end of last term, following a successful spell which saw him lead the Primera Division side to three consecutive Champions League triumphs. And he is now looking to complete a year-long sabbatical as he considers the options before returning to the game.

With Jose Mourinho's future at United still unclear, despite the remarkable 3-2 comeback at Old Trafford this weekend, Zidane was considered to be the favourite to land the job should a vacancy arise.

However, according to his agent, the former Madrid boss has no intention of coaching in England - at least for the time being - as he doesn't think the football culture suits his style.

"I do not think that he will manage in England," Alain Migliaccio said to Journal du Dimanche (H/T the Daily Mail).

"It is much less his style. I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him. He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over."





It was widely expected that Mourinho would have been handed his marching orders after the game against Newcastle, with Mirror reporter David McDonnell claiming to have been told by club sources that the manager would be sacked regardless of the outcome on Saturday.

However, Mourinho still occupies his post and United have since revoked McDonell's Old Trafford pitch-side accreditation as a means of retaliation for reporting what they claim is spurious news.

Mourinho appears to be safe for the moment and could retain his job if he can keep results favourable in the coming weeks. Another slip, though, could see him shown the exit door well before Christmas.