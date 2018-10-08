Andy Robertson Insists Premier League is Not 'Two-Horse Race' After Man City Stalemate

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Andrew Robertson says that the Premier League is not just a two-horse race between his Liverpool team and the Manchester City side they drew with on Sunday.

The goalless draw at Anfield, coupled with Chelsea's win over Southampton earlier in the day, means that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all go into the international break level on points at the top after eight games.

Arsenal and Tottenham are just two points further back, and Robertson insists that nobody can be counted out of the title race at such an early stage of the season.

"We feel we can compete with any team but people seem to be just dismissing other teams and making it a two-horse race, which is not the case," Robertson told Sky Sports News.

"We played Chelsea last week, who were excellent. They have been on a great run.

"You see teams like Arsenal with a new manager putting great results together so there is a long way to go and there will be a lot of teams competing but we hope we are one of them."

Liverpool are now winless in four matches across all competitions, but they remain unbeaten in the Premier League after Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to win it for City, blazing a late penalty over the crossbar.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was a poor game but Robertson was grateful to come away with a point.

"We can play a lot better but on days when you are not at your best it is important not to drop points," Robertson said. "Against a very good team we managed to do that."

Liverpool face relegation-threatened Huddersfield and Cardiff when they return after the break.

