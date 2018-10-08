Arsenal Announce adidas Kit Sponsorship Deal Ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League Season

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Arsenal have confirmed that adidas will become their new kit sponsor next season, following a five season spell with Puma.

The north London club announced the news via their official Twitter page, confirming that the new deal will be in place in time for next season. The news follows previous reports from earlier in the summer, which claimed the Gunners had locked in a five-year deal worth around £60m with adidas - doubling their previous contract with Puma.

Arsenal fans are likely to be pleased with the news, as it could allow their manager Unai Emery to flex some financial muscle in next summer's transfer market. While the club recruited five new signings at the start of the season, their spending paled in comparison to the likes of Liverpool, with their league rivals splashing the cash once again.

Supporters of the Gunners have been reacting to the news of the new deal on social media, with the move to the ever popular sports brand seemingly going down a storm:

The news comes as Arsenal find themselves in an excellent run of form, that has seen them overcome their early season jitters and propel themselves to fourth in the table - just two points off current leaders Manchester City. 

With Emery's side scoring goals with ease and shoring up their defence, they could potentially emerge as dark horses for the league title this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal icon Martin Keown claimed that Aaron Ramsey's celebration as he scored during his side's 5-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday was intended to send a message to the club. The Welsh wonder's contract expires next summer, and Keown argued that his arms out celebration was intended to show the club he's worthy of a new deal.

