Arsenal look set to sign Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron in January, with Unai Emery still keen on augmenting his side's offensive position after taking over in the summer.

The Mirror are reporting that Almiron, who plays in the MLS with Atlanta United, is set for a switch to London in the next transfer window.

The attacker has scored 12 goals for the American outfit this year but will miss the rest of the regular season after limping off injured in a match against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

The 24-year-old moved to Atlanta in 2016 after spending a year with Argentinian club Lanus. He has also played for his country at senior level, having previously been part of their Under-17 and Under-20 squads.

Almiron has admitted that he's very fond of the Premier League and the Gunners could have him realise a dream as early as next year.

"My objective has always been to go to Europe," he said. "I like the Premier League and I think they play a beautiful and competitive style of soccer."

Former Barcelona boss Tata Martino is now in charge at the American club and reckons that Almiron can help promote the MLS when he leaves it.

“The moment when Miguel Almiron leaves and goes to your country (England) then I think there will be a different view of MLS,” Martino declared.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have seen things pick up since their worrisome start to the Premier League season and are now in fourth place, just two points adrift of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, who are all tied on points at the top of the league standings.