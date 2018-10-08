Aston Villa Set to Name Thierry Henry as New Boss With John Terry to Come in as His Assistant

Championship side Aston Villa are hoping they can announce former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry as their new boss this week and are planning to make John Terry his assistant coach.

Henry has served as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium international set-up and played a part in the nation finishing third in the World Cup this year, but he has made it known that it his intention to become a head coach.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Frenchman is in the final stage of his discussions with the club but is facing competition from Brendan Rodgers and former Manchester United assistant coach Rui Fara.

Henry rejected a deal to become the manager of French side Bordeaux during the summer, with the Ligue 1 outfit hesitant to agree to his £40,000-a-week demands. However, Villa are ready to hand the Gunners legend such a contract as they look to secure his services this season.

Terry, meanwhile, announced his retirement as a player on Sunday night via an emotional Instagram post. After spending 22 years at Chelsea, the former Blues captain played his final season in the Championship with the Villans and they are now looking to bring him back.

The Birmingham-based side were looking to have the ex-England international return as a player, while Spartak Moscow were after him as well, but Terry has since decided to close that chapter of his life as he looks towards the future.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided that now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry wrote on Instagram.

The erstwhile centre-back could soon be handed the opportunity to make a name for himself in a slightly different discipline. And him working with another legend such as himself could have Villa in a very good place.