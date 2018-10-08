Aston Villa Set to Name Thierry Henry as New Boss With John Terry to Come in as His Assistant

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Championship side Aston Villa are hoping they can announce former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry as their new boss this week and are planning to make John Terry his assistant coach.

Henry has served as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium international set-up and played a part in the nation finishing third in the World Cup this year, but he has made it known that it his intention to become a head coach.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Frenchman is in the final stage of his discussions with the club but is facing competition from Brendan Rodgers and former Manchester United assistant coach Rui Fara.

Henry rejected a deal to become the manager of French side Bordeaux during the summer, with the Ligue 1 outfit hesitant to agree to his £40,000-a-week demands. However, Villa are ready to hand the Gunners legend such a contract as they look to secure his services this season.

Terry, meanwhile, announced his retirement as a player on Sunday night via an emotional Instagram post. After spending 22 years at Chelsea, the former Blues captain played his final season in the Championship with the Villans and they are now looking to bring him back.

The Birmingham-based side were looking to have the ex-England international return as a player, while Spartak Moscow were after him as well, but Terry has since decided to close that chapter of his life as he looks towards the future.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided that now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry wrote on Instagram.

The erstwhile centre-back could soon be handed the opportunity to make a name for himself in a slightly different discipline. And him working with another legend such as himself could have Villa in a very good place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)