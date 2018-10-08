Ballon' d'Or: France Football Reveals 30-Man Shortlist for Prestigious Individual Award

October 08, 2018

France Football is revealing the 30-man shortlist of Ballon d'Or nominees throughout Monday, with the winner set to be announced in Paris on December 3.

The last ten awards have been split evenly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but with Luka Modric recently honoured at the FIFA Best Awards, this could be the year that sees a changing of the guard.

Among the first five nominees (revealed via France Football's Twitter) are Real Madrid pair Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, who both scored in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool in May.


Liverpool also have a player among the first five, with Alisson Becker becoming the first goalkeeper on the shortlist.


Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani complete the first set of nominees.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The rest will continue to be revealed throughout the day. Continue to check back for regular updates...


Player Country Club
Sergio Aguero Argentina Manchester City
Gareth Bale Wales Real Madrid
Alisson Becker Brazil Liverpool
Karim Benzema France Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani Uruguay Paris Saint-Germain

