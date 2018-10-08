Bayern Add Arsene Wenger & Zinedine Zidane to Managerial Shortlist Following Disastrous Run of Form

Bayern Munich are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace struggling manager Niko Kovač, with former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane thought to be in the running.

According to German outlet Bild, senior officials at the Bundesliga club are growing impatient with the club's sluggish start to the season, which has seen the league champions slip to sixth in the table. Given the club's enormous stature, failing to top the table is unthinkable, and a managerial change could well be on the horizon should their poor form persist.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

While Kovač is just seven league games into his stint with Die Roten, the board could lose patience should his side continue to struggle. Having gone four matches without a win in all competitions, and fresh off the back of a humbling 3-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend, morale is undoubtedly low at the Allianz Arena.

However, the report gives little detail regarding the origin of the rumour, which suggests that it is mere speculation. But certainly, if Kovač is to go, either of the two managers mentioned could be in the running to take over the position. Zidane especially could be a likely option, given his impressive track record of winning the Champions League - a trophy coveted by Bayern.

Meanwhile, Kovač congratulated Mönchengladbach for their shock win on Saturday, but claimed that it was individual errors from his side that proved costly. The visitors struck twice in quick succession in the first half, stunning their opponents. A late Patrick Hermann goal sealed the win, as his side moved to third in the table - three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.