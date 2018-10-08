Bayern Add Arsene Wenger & Zinedine Zidane to Managerial Shortlist Following Disastrous Run of Form

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Bayern Munich are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace struggling manager Niko Kovač, with former Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger and ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane thought to be in the running.

According to German outlet Bild, senior officials at the Bundesliga club are growing impatient with the club's sluggish start to the season, which has seen the league champions slip to sixth in the table. Given the club's enormous stature, failing to top the table is unthinkable, and a managerial change could well be on the horizon should their poor form persist.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

While Kovač is just seven league games into his stint with Die Roten, the board could lose patience should his side continue to struggle. Having gone four matches without a win in all competitions, and fresh off the back of a humbling 3-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend, morale is undoubtedly low at the Allianz Arena.

However, the report gives little detail regarding the origin of the rumour, which suggests that it is mere speculation. But certainly, if Kovač is to go, either of the two managers mentioned could be in the running to take over the position. Zidane especially could be a likely option, given his impressive track record of winning the Champions League - a trophy coveted by Bayern.

Meanwhile, Kovač congratulated Mönchengladbach for their shock win on Saturday, but claimed that it was individual errors from his side that proved costly. The visitors struck twice in quick succession in the first half, stunning their opponents. A late Patrick Hermann goal sealed the win, as his side moved to third in the table - three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)