BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Praises Liverpool Star After Impressive Performance Against Man City

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has praised Joe Gomez for his assured display at the heart of the Liverpool’s defence against Manchester City on Sunday.

Gomez was deputising at right back, to accommodate for Dejan Lovren’s first appearance of the season. It was a tightly contested game, with Riyad Mahrez spurning the best opportunity of the match. His penalty in the dying minutes was blasted over the bar as the Reds held on for a goalless draw.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has played eight times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and has shown what he is capable of on multiple occasions, often looking assured at centre half. With defence frailties throughout the back line against City, Gomez stepped up to the plate and showed his class with an excellent performance.





Crooks was very impressed with the England international’s performance as Gomez showed he can be a key figure at the back for the Reds.





“In a game at Anfield where very few people managed to keep their cool, Gomez did,” said Crooks, as quoted in his BBC Sport team of the week.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Virgil van Dijk uncharacteristically blew a gasket when he charged into Leroy Sane to give away a penalty. Dejan Lovren was also lucky not to have given away two penalties as Liverpool looked more jittery than I have seen them for some time. Gomez, meanwhile, looked as safe as house.





"Whether this young man plays in the centre of defence or as a full back he is an outstanding defender and one you can rely upon.”

Gomez will have again have the chance to impress after the international break, as Liverpool travel to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield.