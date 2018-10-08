Benjamin Mendy Says He 'Kills' Himself for Guardiola Following Reports of Man City Losing Patience

Manchester City and France international full-back Benjamin Mendy has declared that he "kills" himself every game for Pep Guardiola, following reports of the Etihad side growing tired of his lack of professionalism.

Over the past week, both Goal and Le Parisien have published pieces regarding the player's behaviour and City's dwindling patience.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Goal's City correspondent Sam Lee had previously reported that the Frenchman had been banned for a week by the manager, and more recent reports from France claim there are fears that the player could see his time in Manchester shortened.

Mendy has already gotten banned from driving in the UK, and his insistence on arriving at training hours later than expected, as well as his far travels and late night activity, hasn't gone down well with the club.

However, speaking to another French source Onze Mondial, the player described Guardiola in glowing terms as he expressed his enjoyment and fascination at working under the Spanish tactician.

“His intelligence! Mate, it’s crazy! His way of understanding football, to see it and his vision, it’s just incredible," he exclaimed.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It’s a pleasure to work with him. That’s why I kill myself for him every game, because I want to give back everything he teaches us on a daily basis.

“The game plans and the tactics are insane. And he wants us to call him Pep. He doesn’t want us to call him boss or coach."

“[against Huddersfield] He told Aguero to stay up top," Mendy continued, giving an example of Pep's attention to detail and his predicting how other teams would play City.

"He explained to both wingers to go very wide and leave Kun in the middle, assuring him the defender would stay one on one with him.

"We all went wide, he asked the two number sixes to position themselves elsewhere. And what was meant to happen happened.

“Clearance to Kun. One on one. The keeper comes out, dink and goal. 1-0.”

Mendy played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool on Sunday, despite a recent foot injury, and will now have a chance for a bit of a rest after being ruled out of international duties.