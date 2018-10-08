'Biggest Loss Since Bale': Tottenham Fans React as Star Midfielder Nears Exit

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

After six years of plying his trade at White Hart Lane, Wembley Stadium and - weirdly - the Stadium MK, Mousa Dembele is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expires at the end of the season. 

The dynamic midfielder has opted to not hold talks with the Lilywhites over a new contract, and is therefore set to leave the club as a free agent in June 2019. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to the SunInter are among the clubs eyeing a move Dembele, after reportedly missing out on his signature this summer due to the Premier League side's £26m asking price. 

Dembele has also - once again - been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, with Beijing Sinobo Guoanare being cited as the frontrunners in the race for the 31-year-old's signature. 

As expected, a number of Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their melancholy over Dembele's reported decision to leave the Lilywhites at the end of the 2018/19 season:

Some Tottenham fans, however, are seemingly happy to hear that the Belgian international is set to leave the club; citing the fact that his best years are behind him: 

