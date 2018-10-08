Cardiff City Launch Appeal Against Joe Ralls Red Card After Controversial Dismissal in Spurs Defeat

Cardiff City have reportedly launched an appeal to the Football Association to have Joe Ralls' red card rescinded, following his controversial dismissal during his side's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, Cardiff contest that the referee was at fault when he sent off Ralls, who was dismissed for making a high challenge on Spurs ace Lucas Moura. Tottenham talisman Harry Kane was criticised heavily by Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock after the game, accusing the England captain of influencing the referee's decision.

BREAKING: @CardiffCityFC appeal against red card shown to Joe Ralls during 1-0 defeat against @SpursOfficial. #SSN pic.twitter.com/98SjpKXaoN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2018

Cardiff will hope that the FA consider their appeal favourably, and that they decide to scrap Ralls' three match ban. The news of the Bluebirds' appeal has received a mixed response on social media, with fans already weighing in with their opinions on the decision:

What one of Moura's? — John S (@buildaman) October 8, 2018

What’s there to appeal. It was a blatant red card. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 8, 2018

They’re appealing it 😂



It’s the kind of tackle you put in at 7 a side when the annoyingly skillful kid has already megged you twice — Jamès (@ccfc_james7) October 8, 2018

Wasn't a red — Ollie (@OllieLFC17) October 8, 2018

Seriously? Won't see a more stonewall red card this season. Wasn't even looking at the ball! 😂 — Vinnie McClean (@VinnieChenzo86) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Warnock praised his side's performance against Spurs, remarking that they could have imploded after losing Ralls. The veteran manager contended that his side continued to defend well despite being a man down, and that they showed bravery to take the game to their opposition in search of an equaliser.

Cardiff's defeat saw them sink to rock bottom of the Premier League, with just two points from their opening eight matches. The Welsh side will face fellow top-tier newcomers Fulham after the international break, where they will hope to take advantage of the demoralising effect of the 5-1 hiding they received from Unai Emery's rampant Arsenal side.