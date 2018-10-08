"Come Back Stronger": Newcastle Fans Shower Injured Player With Support Following Man Utd Loss

October 08, 2018

In an era of smart phones and 24 hour access to the internet it has become increasingly effortless to make direct contact with your idols.

However, in the same vein, it's also become increasingly effortless to take blurry photos, upload them to social media and receive an outpouring of emotional sentiment in response. 

That's what happened this weekend when injured Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon posted a photo of his side's Premier League encounter with Manchester United as he watched the match from his laptop.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Venezuelan forward has played four times for the Magpies since joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, however he is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and missed his team's dramatic 3-2 loss to United. 

Hence, rather than running around on a pitch for 90 minutes trying to blast the ball past the hands of David De Gea, Rondon found himself watching his teammates from behind the safety of a laptop screen like the rest of us and decided that he'd tweet about it.

Clearly missing the striker, Newcastle fans were quick to respond to Rondon's post with a strong display of support:

Newcastle saw themselves hand over a 2-0 lead to United who scored three times in the second half to win all three points. The defeat leaves Rafa Benítez's side just second from bottom having picked up a mere two points in their opening eight games.

