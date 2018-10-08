Denmark Boss Reveals Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen's Stomach Problem Could Be Chronic

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Denmark manager Age Hareide has suggested that Christian Eriksen's stomach injury could be a chronic problem.

The Tottenham playmaker featured in his side's first six Premier League matches this season but he hasn't played since September 22.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

With another international break now underway, the player could be given a chance to prove his fitness. But it is unlikely he will feature in Denmark's game against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

"Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fears that," the manager told Denmark's Canal 9.

"It is doubtful whether we will lure him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham is particularly interested in that."

Asked how long the midfielder would be out for, he replied:"I do not really know. You should ask our doctor."

Eriksen has been an important player for both Spurs and Denmark, helping the latter reach the 2018 World Cup with a fine run of scoring in qualifying, and the Londoners could possibly suffer if he is forced to miss more matches.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Tottenham have been hit by an injury crisis in recent weeks, with Jan Vertonghen, Dele Ali, Serge Aurier and Eriksen all missing the 1-0 victory over Cardiff on Saturday.

After their UEFA Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland, Denmark play Austria on 16 October, but Eriksen may be targeting a comeback for one of Tottenham's games later in October instead.

The former Ajax playmaker is yet to score in the Premier League this season but has recorded assists in matches against Manchester United and Liverpool.

