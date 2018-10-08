Diego Simeone Hails Impact of Substitutes Following Atletico's 1-0 Victory Over Real Betis

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has praised the strength of his side's substitutes after Angel Correa came off the bench to score his side's winner in the 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Atletico looked to be struggling in attack, with chances proving to be very hard to come by. Fortunately for Los Rojiblancos, substitute Correa managed to make a decisive impact during the match, helping his side keep up the pace with Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga.

After the match, Simeone was asked for his feeling towards the game. He is quoted by ESPN as saying: "The team has been improving, more intensity, more chances, pressing further up the pitch, and the new players have been contributing more.





"Today, we have been able to come through a very difficult game against a team who know what they are doing.

"There were many positive things, and we must continue like this after the international break. We try and play every game as if it was a final, and will keep doing that."

He rejected the idea that substitutions are key to winning matches, but was keen to praise the impact of the reserve players, adding that the entire squad is responsible for success.

He said: "The coaches are important, but the players are the most important, and I believe in them. If I put on Thomas for Kalinic, it is to win the game, to rob the ball and break forward.





"Having Correa on the bench gave us the chance for him to change the game.

"When the players respond, it seems like the coaches have done well, but it is the players who have done it. The teams who challenge up the top of the table are strongest due to the players they can bring off the bench."

The victory saw Atletico move to the top of La Liga, but they quickly moved down to third place as Sevilla and Barcelona both picked up points. Following the international break, they will be looking to keep up their impressive form with a trip to Villarreal.