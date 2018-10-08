Eden Hazard Wavers Between New Chelsea Deal, Transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard admits he finds himself torn between staying and Stamford Bridge and making the dream switch to Real Madrid.

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has admitted that he finds himself torn between staying and Stamford Bridge, where he remains happy, and making the dream switch to Real Madrid.

Hazard, who is on course for the best season of his career after scoring his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign on Sunday, told reporters after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Southampton that he changes his mind over wanting to stay or go on a day-to-day basis.

One thing is clear for Hazard, though. He does not want follow in the footsteps of Belgium international colleague Thibaut Courtois, who fell out with Chelsea and forced his way to Madrid.

"I don't want that (to leave under a cloud like Courtois)," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

"Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January," the player explained.

There were reports in summer that Hazard had been offered to Real by his father, while the player himself also surprisingly admitted, "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different," hinting Real was his 'preferred' destination.

Yet it was also reported that Chelsea planned to reject offers for Hazard, who is valued at a world record £200m by the club. That price tag is likely to have put Real off making an approach as the reigning European champions have altered their transfer policy in recent years.

Hazard's current contract is due to expire at the end of next season - 2020. By the end of this season he will have only 12 months left and it would put Chelsea in a vulnerable position if he has still not made up his mind over where he wants to play.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)