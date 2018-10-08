FA to Investigate Jose Mourinho's Touchline Comments After Man Utd's 3-2 Newcastle Win

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's touchline comments after his side's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday are set to be investigated by the FA.

The Portuguese coach, who was supposedly set to be fired on Monday - no matter the outcome of his side's home clash with Newcastle - still retains his job as manager at Old Trafford.

But he could be in some hot water with the FA despite the joys of the Red Devils' incredible comeback from 2-0 down against the Magpies on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, the governing body will conduct an investigation into Mourinho's comments which were made near the touchline after the full-time whistle.

The coach was caught muttering something in Portuguese which has been perceived as being abusive language. Sky are also reporting that he could be hit with a touchline ban if his language is indeed found to be offensive, insulting or abusive.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of United's victory, Mourinho claimed to be the victim of a manhunt.

"I have begun to feel that if it rains in London tomorrow it is my fault," he said. "If people don’t like Brexit it is my fault. I have been blamed for extending my contract until 2020 but I didn’t point a pistol at the club, they wanted to give it to me.

"I am 55 years old now and I can live with it but some of my boys are not coping quite so well.

“I think a lot of wickedness and a clear manhunting that I think in football is too much. It’s my life, it’s a life I love, it’s a life I worked since I was a kid. I will love it until my last day."