FA to Investigate Jose Mourinho's Touchline Comments After Man Utd's 3-2 Newcastle Win

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's touchline comments after his side's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday are set to be investigated by the FA.

The Portuguese coach, who was supposedly set to be fired on Monday - no matter the outcome of his side's home clash with Newcastle - still retains his job as manager at Old Trafford.

But he could be in some hot water with the FA despite the joys of the Red Devils' incredible comeback from 2-0 down against the Magpies on Saturday. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the governing body will conduct an investigation into Mourinho's comments which were made near the touchline after the full-time whistle.

The coach was caught muttering something in Portuguese which has been perceived as being abusive language. Sky are also reporting that he could be hit with a touchline ban if his language is indeed found to be offensive, insulting or abusive.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of United's victory, Mourinho claimed to be the victim of a manhunt.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I have begun to feel that if it rains in London tomorrow it is my fault," he said. "If people don’t like Brexit it is my fault. I have been blamed for extending my contract until 2020 but I didn’t point a pistol at the club, they wanted to give it to me. 

"I am 55 years old now and I can live with it but some of my boys are not coping quite so well.

“I think a lot of wickedness and a clear manhunting that I think in football is too much. It’s my life, it’s a life I love, it’s a life I worked since I was a kid. I will love it until my last day."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)