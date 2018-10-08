Frustrated Valverde Claims Barcelona are 'Swimming Against the Tide' After Being Held By Valencia

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday evening, leading manager Ernesto Valverde to claim that his team are "always swimming against the tide" this season.

It is now four La Liga games in a row that Barcelona have failed to win, though they still sit second in the table, just a point adrift from leaders Atletico Madrid.

In his post-match interview and quoted by Marca, a frustrated Valverde admitted: "The goal stunned us a little, they had two or three good chances, then we started to dominate the play again.





"It's true that this year we are with this dynamic of always having to come back from behind, it seems we are always swimming against the tide, but we know that it will change.





"It was a hard fought game, like always here. The game was there for the taking if we took our chances or they capitalised on a mistake from us."

There was some positivity for the Spanish coach, however, who was impressed with the performance of summer signing Arthur.

Speaking about the Brazilian midfielder, Valverde said: "He's a player who brings the team together, gives us possession and doesn't lose the ball, we need that possession".

Barcelona will have to assure that their performances improve after the international break, with fixtures against Sevilla, Inter and Real Madrid on the horizon.