Gennaro Gattuso Claims AC Milan Were Never in Crisis Following 3-1 Victory Over Chievo

Following AC Milan's 3-1 victory over Chievo, manager Gennaro Gattuso declared that his side's slow start to the Serie A campaign did not necessarily mean they were in crisis.

The victory meant that the Rossoneri were able to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season, putting their earlier run of three consecutive draws behind them.

Gattuso was quick to point out that Milan's performance against Chievo was not an isolated one and that his side have been playing well all season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"The performances were always there, we were just missing the three points," he told Sky Sports Italia, as per Goal. "The worst performance was on Thursday against Olympiacos [a 3-1 win in the Europa League].

"We made mistakes again today, gifting their goal, but we always want to play the ball. This wasn't a team in crisis before, we just struggled to kill games off after good performances.

"At times we run a few too many risks at the back, but we do want to play the ball and keep it moving."





Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace in the first half, extending his goal tally to six goals from seven matches. Gattuso went on to add how appreciative he was to have someone of Higuain's talent at his disposal, but he also insisted that the rest of his squad need to provide more support for the Argentinian.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Higuain is a champion, a great finisher, a player who is working very hard for the group, is demanding and also well-loved.

"The team creates a lot but we could do with more quality from Hakan Calhanoglu, who can create many more chances for Higuain, but isn't very sharp at the moment."