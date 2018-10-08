Gerard Piqué Hits Out at 'Cave' Dwelling Critics After Error Costs Barcelona Points in Valencia Draw

Barcelona ace Gerard Piqué has hit out at his critics following his side's 1-1 draw with Valencia, a game in which his sloppy clearance gifted the hosts the opening goal of the match.

In somewhat of a rant (via Marca), the former Spain international labelled his critics cave dwellers, saying: "I know that there are many people who are hoping that things don't go well for me. They can enjoy it, they should come out of their caves and enjoy the sun. There are many people waiting for me and want to go for me.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

"When we concede a goal it's my fault, there are people who are waiting for me, but not only in Madrid. The TV can take advantage, come out of the cave, because this is going to change."





Pique's error against Valencia isn't his first this season, and his mistake against Leganés last month gifted the lowly side a shock win.

Barcelona have got the 2018/19 La Liga campaign off to a rocky start, and haven't won a league match since the middle of last month. Despite this run, Barça are still second in the league table - only one point off current leaders Sevilla.

The inconsistency of a number of top sides in La Liga has led to a highly congested league table, and just eight points separate Barça from 18th place Leganés.





The Catalan giants will be grateful that their title rivals - most notably Real Madrid - have also slipped up, and will be keen to get their season back on track against Sevilla after the international break.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde claimed that his side's habit of conceding the first goal has seen them 'swimming against the tide' for much of the season, and that he's determined to ensure that they fix the problem.