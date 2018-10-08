Graeme Le Saux Hails 'Pretty Flawless' Reds Star as Liverpool's Best in Man City Draw

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Graeme Le Saux has named Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool's best player against Manchester City, despite giving away the penalty which could have led to heartbreak for Jurgen Klopp's side. 

A clumsy trip on Leroy Sane gave the reigning champions a chance to take a late lead, but Riyad Mahrez's lack of composure from the penalty spot allowed the Reds to escape from the match with a point, and their clean sheet intact. 

Speaking to the Times after the match, Le Saux named the 'pretty faultless' defender as his Liverpool player of the match – an assessment Tony Cascarino agreed with. 

Asked for his two players of the match, the former Chelsea man said: "Aymeric Laporte was brilliant in terms of the positions he took up, the interceptions he made, his ability on the ball and ability to read the game. Van Dijk, although the penalty was a mark against him, it was a slightly mistimed challenge, but otherwise he had a pretty flawless game."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Cascarino added: "Funnily the two people who made mistakes. I thought, until the penalty miss, Riyad Mahrez was excellent and gave Andy Robertson real problems on the right wing. 

"And I thought that, until he made an unnecessary lunge on Leroy Sané, Virgil van Dijk was faultless, commanding the Liverpool team and keeping City at bay."

Ex-Chelsea defender Le Saux did urge caution for the Reds, saying: "City, they are just ahead of Liverpool over 38 games. They have the experience. Liverpool have waited so long so that if they get ahead there will be desperation adding an extra layer of pressure and emotion. 

"The one flaw perhaps in City’s game was that Agüero looked isolated at times and that limits their chances."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)