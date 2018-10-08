Graeme Le Saux Hails 'Pretty Flawless' Reds Star as Liverpool's Best in Man City Draw

Graeme Le Saux has named Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool's best player against Manchester City, despite giving away the penalty which could have led to heartbreak for Jurgen Klopp's side.

A clumsy trip on Leroy Sane gave the reigning champions a chance to take a late lead, but Riyad Mahrez's lack of composure from the penalty spot allowed the Reds to escape from the match with a point, and their clean sheet intact.

I’ll never know how people think that van Dijk is the best centre half in the world. The only way you can think that, is if you’ve literally only watch Liverpool all season. He’s not even in the top 10. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) October 7, 2018

Speaking to the Times after the match, Le Saux named the 'pretty faultless' defender as his Liverpool player of the match – an assessment Tony Cascarino agreed with.

Asked for his two players of the match, the former Chelsea man said: "Aymeric Laporte was brilliant in terms of the positions he took up, the interceptions he made, his ability on the ball and ability to read the game. Van Dijk, although the penalty was a mark against him, it was a slightly mistimed challenge, but otherwise he had a pretty flawless game."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Cascarino added: "Funnily the two people who made mistakes. I thought, until the penalty miss, Riyad Mahrez was excellent and gave Andy Robertson real problems on the right wing.

"And I thought that, until he made an unnecessary lunge on Leroy Sané, Virgil van Dijk was faultless, commanding the Liverpool team and keeping City at bay."

I just asked Virgil Van Dijk if he was pleased Mahrez skied that penalty over? He said What do you think James? I said I think you are. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) October 7, 2018

Ex-Chelsea defender Le Saux did urge caution for the Reds, saying: "City, they are just ahead of Liverpool over 38 games. They have the experience. Liverpool have waited so long so that if they get ahead there will be desperation adding an extra layer of pressure and emotion.

"The one flaw perhaps in City’s game was that Agüero looked isolated at times and that limits their chances."