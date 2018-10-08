Graeme Souness Claims Liverpool's Nabil Fekir Chase Shows Jurgen Klopp Wasn't Happy With Midfield

October 08, 2018

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has suggested the Reds' interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir shows that Jurgen Klopp is not completely satisfied with his midfield.

France international Fekir came close to joining the Reds earlier this summer and even had photos taken in the Liverpool kit before speaking to the club's in-house channel but the deal fell through after the 25-year old failed a medical.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

“I think what happened in the summer with Liverpool, signing Fabinho, signing Keita, and also trying to get Fekir from Lyon, I think that tells you how Jurgen sees the midfield.

“Liverpool’s midfield, they’re three great lads and they work their socks off.

“But they just haven’t got that little bit of quality in games like this, where they can look one way and deliver a pass the other way," Souness told Sky Sports after the stalemate with Manchester City at Anfield.

Souness believes that Klopp is unsatisfied his current midfielders James MilnerGeorginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson as he looked to overhaul the middle of the park over the summer.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He added: “I think the way that Jurgen saw his midfield, the mere fact he signed two and tried to get three tells you he thinks he is a wee bit short there. I think that showed at times today."

However, Souness admitted there would be doubts about whether Fekir, or a similar player with added guile and creativity, could maintain the high-intensity brand of football demanded from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

“Find me a player who can do that but also puts a shift in when you don’t have the ball,” he added. “Would you get that from someone who has a bit more class and sees it differently?”

Nabil Fekir, whose medical was failed at Anfield due to a knee problem, has had five appearances for French outfit Lyon in the league this year, scoring twice and assisting once.

