Graham Potter Urges Swansea Duo to Focus on Football Despite Premier League Interest

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has urged the need to allow youngsters Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts to focus on their development at the club, amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Defender Rodon has been an ever-present in Swansea's Championship campaign thus far, making ten starts and helping his side to six clean sheets.

This is the 20-year-old's first full season in the first team but he is already establishing himself as one of the key players in the Swans' bid to return to England's top flight.

Rodon's teammate Roberts, meanwhile, has also played the bulk of Swansea's games so far, scoring a goal in their 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers last month.

His and Rodon's contracts expire at the end of the season and renewals are being worked on, according to their manager, who will want to avoid seeing them at a top flight club before too long.

"We need to do this quickly and that’s something we’re working on as a club behind the scenes," Potter said, according to the Mirror.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

“Joe is a young player who is still at the start of his career. He’s clever and mature enough to know he’s only played nine matches. He knows he’s in the best place for him and in an environment which suits him.

“We want Joe and Connor to be top players for Wales and they both have the potential to play at the very highest level, but let’s give them a chance to play and enjoy their football.”

The Welsh duo will be in action for their country against Spain and the Republic of Ireland during the international break, before returning for a clash at Aston Villa in the Championship's return.