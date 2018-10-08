"He's Lost It": Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Express Their Dissatisfaction With Defender

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Arsenal fans took to social media yesterday to demonstrate their anger with the recent performances of right back Hector Bellerin, despite the club's 5-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in which the Spaniard played all 90 minutes. 

Bellerin, who has made 169 appearances since joining the club in 2011, has been on the receiving end of criticism for some time now, with Arsenal supporters asking for him to be dropped following the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at the start of the season. 

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-HULL

However, despite a run of nine games unbeaten for Unai Emery's side, fans are now calling for the right back to be sold, with many believing that although he looks strong going forward, he lacks the defensive capabilities required for a team pursuing the league title. 

Here's what they had to say following the Fulham game. 

However, not all were so critical of the 23-year old, who provided the cross for Arsenal's fourth against Fulham, with some recognising a transformation under new boss Unai Emery.

Following a slow start to their campaign, Arsenal have now won six out of their opening eight league games and currently sit in fourth place, two points off the top spot.

Their nine game winning streak is their best since April 2015, with many observers now believing they can challenge for the title. 

