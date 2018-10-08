"He's Lost It": Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Express Their Dissatisfaction With Defender

Arsenal fans took to social media yesterday to demonstrate their anger with the recent performances of right back Hector Bellerin, despite the club's 5-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in which the Spaniard played all 90 minutes.

Bellerin, who has made 169 appearances since joining the club in 2011, has been on the receiving end of criticism for some time now, with Arsenal supporters asking for him to be dropped following the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at the start of the season.

However, despite a run of nine games unbeaten for Unai Emery's side, fans are now calling for the right back to be sold, with many believing that although he looks strong going forward, he lacks the defensive capabilities required for a team pursuing the league title.

Here's what they had to say following the Fulham game.

Bellerin is shocking atm — Emma Stone PT Arsenal 🇸🇦🇬🇧 (@EmmaStonePT) October 7, 2018

Bellerin should be sold whilst the illusion is still there. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 House of Southgate (@KingSouthgate) October 7, 2018

Bellerin has lost it — LACAZETTE (@JAMZINO_) October 7, 2018

Bellerin is so poor! Man CANNOT defend for beans. — JÖe (@UncleJ0seph) October 7, 2018

I’d imagine/hope a right back is top of Arsenal’s list of priorities for next summer. Bellerin has regressed massively and is only getting worse. Does so much off the pitch, hard to believe he’s focussed on being the best he can be — George (@wheresmyarsenal) October 7, 2018

Iwobi has been exceptional. Bellerin exceptionally bad. — Non-Flying Dutchman (@Bergkamp_esque) October 7, 2018

However, not all were so critical of the 23-year old, who provided the cross for Arsenal's fourth against Fulham, with some recognising a transformation under new boss Unai Emery.

Bellerin has worked his socks off today, looks very much matured when it comes to decision making now. And his crossing has surely improved, eh? — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) October 7, 2018

Laca and Auba will (correctly) get the headlines, but Bellerin has looked a much better player in recent games. Wonder how much of that is because of Torreira and the way he helps the back four. #fulars — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) October 7, 2018

Credit where credit is due. Bellerin has been decent. — Scötty Gööner (@clockend1ng) October 7, 2018

Following a slow start to their campaign, Arsenal have now won six out of their opening eight league games and currently sit in fourth place, two points off the top spot.

Their nine game winning streak is their best since April 2015, with many observers now believing they can challenge for the title.