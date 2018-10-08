Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Identifies Brentford Star as Top January Transfer Target

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is lining up a £10m January swoop for in-form Brentford striker Neal Maupay.

Maupay has been in sensational form for the Bees this term as he spearheads their promotion push in the Championship. Maupay netted his tenth goal of the season against Leeds on Saturday, leaving Wagner convinced that the Frenchman can take the step up to the Premier League.

Goals are exactly what Huddersfield need if they are to have any chance of staying up this season, having only scored four goals so far. Even more concerning for Wagner will be that none of his strikers have found the net in the opening eight games of the Premier League campaign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Yorkshire club spent big in the summer, with £44m invested in reinforcements, but this has done little to fix Huddersfield’s goal drought.

Maupay, who came through the youth system at Ligue 1 side Nice, could be persuaded to make the switch to the John Smith stadium if first team football is promised, even though he would be thrown into a relegation battle.

The move could still work out in Maupay’s favour even if Huddersfield go down this season as he would have the chance to help Huddersfield get straight back up into the Premier League.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Huddersfield currently find themselves in the bottom three after a horrendous start to their second season in the top flight. Their next game is a tricky home encounter against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool after the international break.

