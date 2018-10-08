Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti Praises I Nerazzurri's Resilience During 2-1 Win Over SPAL

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti praised his side for their resilience after they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over SPAL on Sunday evening.

A Mauro Icardi brace either side of a goal from SPAL's Alberto Paloschi prove to be enough for the Nerazzurri, who now sit in third place in Serie A.

SPAL dominated large portions of the game and, on another day, could have easily walked away with the three points - especially as Mirco Antenucci missed a first half penalty. Spalletti was well aware of this and was quick to discuss how difficult the match was for his Inter side.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“The first enemy after a Champions League win is complacency, the risk everything might seem as if it’s normal,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia.

“We had to make choices, ensuring the team didn’t feel they weren’t first choice players. Some choices were forced, as Danilo D’Ambrosio had a few issues and we ended the game with some tiredness.

“The players worked so hard, suffered under pressure when SPAL returned with a vengeance and at times we have difficulty playing our way out of defence, so we lost some balls that allowed SPAL to really pin us back for a while."

Paloschi's equaliser looked to have knocked the stuffing out of Inter but, in Spalletti's eyes, Icardi's quick response typified just how far his side have come in recent months.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

“When we’ve come up against teams that cause us problems with intensity, we have allowed them something, the way we did tonight. The good news is that when SPAL equalised, we poured forward, we reacted and went to get the three points.

“That kind of belief and reaction is something my team did not used to have, but does now and that is very, very important.”