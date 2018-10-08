Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Need to Sign an Attacking Midfielder After 0-0 Man City Draw

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool need a creative midfielder to bolster their title challenge this season.

Carragher watched on as his former side played out a 0-0 draw with current champions Manchester City on Sunday. The Reds will be thankful they earned a point after Riyad Mahrez blasted a penalty over the bar in the closing minutes of the game. 

This was the second game in a row which the Reds have not found the net, after being beaten 1-0 by Napoli in their last Champions League outing.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Carragher has since claimed that Liverpool’s midfield is filled with similar players. According to the Kop legend, Liverpool could do with someone who has a creative spark in the centre of the park.

"If Liverpool are in a really good position in January, I think they've got to be looking to address that [midfield area]," Carragher said post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's not even necessarily having someone who comes in and plays every single game. They just haven't even got anyone like that in the squad. Adam Lallana is too injury prone.

"Even if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes back, [Naby] Keita goes in or Fabinho goes in they are all the same. Liverpool don't play with a number ten, but there's no David Silva or Bernardo Silva or a player like that in the squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I'm not talking about that player playing every week. It's just the fact of having someone like that in the squad to turn to when you feel you need that player."

Liverpool will look for a return to form in their next Premier League game, an away trip to struggling Huddersfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)