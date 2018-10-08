Jamie Carragher Claims Liverpool Need to Sign an Attacking Midfielder After 0-0 Man City Draw

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool need a creative midfielder to bolster their title challenge this season.

Carragher watched on as his former side played out a 0-0 draw with current champions Manchester City on Sunday. The Reds will be thankful they earned a point after Riyad Mahrez blasted a penalty over the bar in the closing minutes of the game.

This was the second game in a row which the Reds have not found the net, after being beaten 1-0 by Napoli in their last Champions League outing.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Carragher has since claimed that Liverpool’s midfield is filled with similar players. According to the Kop legend, Liverpool could do with someone who has a creative spark in the centre of the park.

"If Liverpool are in a really good position in January, I think they've got to be looking to address that [midfield area]," Carragher said post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's not even necessarily having someone who comes in and plays every single game. They just haven't even got anyone like that in the squad. Adam Lallana is too injury prone.

"Even if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes back, [Naby] Keita goes in or Fabinho goes in they are all the same. Liverpool don't play with a number ten, but there's no David Silva or Bernardo Silva or a player like that in the squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I'm not talking about that player playing every week. It's just the fact of having someone like that in the squad to turn to when you feel you need that player."

Liverpool will look for a return to form in their next Premier League game, an away trip to struggling Huddersfield.