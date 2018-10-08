Jamie Carragher Claims West Ham Trio Are 'Possibly the Best' Outside of the Top-Six

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes West Ham trio Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic are 'possibly the best' front three outside of the Premier League's top six.

The Hammers spent over £100m during the summer, which included bringing in their club-record signing Anderson for £36m from Italian side Lazio. 

After losing their first four Premier League matches under Manuel Pellegrini, the London club picked up impressive wins away at Everton and at home to Manchester United to ease the pressure on their under-fire manager. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The performances of Pellegrini's side during those encounters, including the impressive attacking displays of their front three, has Carragher backing them for a top-half finish this term. 

"They've got a Premier League-winning manager," Carragher told Sky Sports' coverage of Brighton vs West Ham, as quoted by Football.London.

"West Ham in the summer have made big changes, to be I would say maybe the best of the rest and try and challenge the top six, look for that seventh position.

"So as I said, Premier League-winning manager, £100m spent, a front three that is I would say outside the top six, possibly the best front three certainly with what they've shown during the last three or four games."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Austria international Arnautovic has been West Ham's best outfield player this season, having scored four goals and supplied one assist from his seven Premier League matches this season.

The London club's newly formed frontline has scored seven goals and supplied a further three assists between them as Pellegrini's side currently sit in the bottom half of the table following their 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)