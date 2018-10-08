Jamie Carragher Reveals What He Saw Liverpool's Goalkeeper Coach Doing Before Riyad Mahrez Penalty

Jamie Carragher has revealed what he saw Liverpool's goalkeeper coach doing before Riyad Mahrez's penalty during the Reds' 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Algeria international skied his spot kick, costing the Citizens the win after a somewhat attritional game, and former Liverpool defender Carragher has claimed he saw what John Achterberg was doing before the game's most exciting moment.

He said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro: "When I was up there doing commentary, I could see the goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

"You can see what he’s telling him. Obviously if you’re facing then it’s top right. He goes exactly there and the ‘keeper dives that way and look at the reaction. That’s the work they have to do, the analysis of penalty-takers."

Mahrez's penalty miss could end up being one of the most important moments in this season's Premier League title race, with Liverpool and City both expected to be at the summit of the table come the end of the season.

City are currently top thanks to their superior goal difference, with both Liverpool and Chelsea, who beat Southampton 3-0 in an earlier kick off on Sunday, level on points with Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have come unstuck in recent weeks and have now gone four games without a win following a Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea, a draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge, a Champions League loss at Napoli and Sunday's tie.

After the international break, Liverpool face a trip to Huddersfield before a European clash with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.