Jose Mourinho Given Private Show of Support Following Man Utd's Comeback Win Over Newcastle

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho received a private show of support from a senior figure at Old Trafford after the comeback win over Newcastle on Saturday, sources claim.

Richard Arnold, who is the right-hand man of United's executive vice-chairman and Mourinho's long time sparring partner Ed Woodward, interrupted a post-match interview to congratulate the Portuguese manager for inspiring United's victory.

Sources told ESPN that Mourinho was asked a question about his future, which he then redirected at Arnold, who was standing nearby. Arnold is United's managing director so he would play a role if Mourinho were to be sacked.

However, Arnold showed his support for Mourinho by hugging him and saying "well done".

This was a welcome gesture for Mourinho at the end of a turbulent week. There were rumours that the 55-year-old could be relieved of his duties following a four-match winless run, although the journalist responsible for breaking this false news has since been banned from Old Trafford.

Mourinho admitted on Friday that a fifth consecutive match without a win would be "unacceptable" for a club of United's standing but for 70 minutes on Saturday it looked like that would be the case after goals from Newcastle's Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Juan Mata's free kick 20 minutes from time reduced the arrears and Anthony Martial equalised, before Alexis Sanchez headed in the last minute winner to relieve some pressure on his manager.

Mourinho will hope that United can retain their momentum through the international break, with Chelsea and Juventus to come immediately after.

