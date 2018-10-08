Juan Mata Credits 'Incredible' Support Inside Old Trafford for Man Utd's Comeback Win Over Newcastle

October 08, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has declared that the players owe Saturday's 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle to the fans inside Old Trafford, explaining that their support was what energised the team and motivated them to win.

United found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes of the Premier League fixture and looked as though they were heading for another embarrassing defeat after an already dismal start to the 2018/19 campaign in all competitions.

Mata was brought on midway through the first half as manager Jose Mourinho looked to halt the collapse, while further changes at half-time and after the break propelled a suddenly much improved United side to victory at the death.

Describing the first half situation as 'dire' in his weekly blog published on ManUtd.com, Mata commented: "A comeback seemed a long way off - not because scoring two or three goals was impossible, as we showed, but due to how we were feeling in that first half.

"However, in the second half, we gave all that we had. From pushing on, courage and our football, we turned the scoreline around."

Mata himself scored the crucial first goal for United in the 70th minute to get the ball rolling, before Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez got the second and third respectively for the win.

"Thanks to all of this and the incredible support of our fans, of course, we were pushed towards the three points. The energy and lift that the fans gave us was key to taking the win," he said.

"In the dying minutes, above all, Old Trafford transformed into the kind of stadium that every other one in the world wants to be - a stadium where goals can be scored from the stands too. It was really amazing to be able to feel that from the pitch itself. In those moments, you realise just how special our fans are. You all deserved the result from that game."

