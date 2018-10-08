Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid Future Hanging By a Thread Ahead of Monday Meeting

Real Madrid chiefs will meet on Monday to discuss the future of manager Julen Lopetegui, which hangs in the balance after a fourth consecutive game without a goal.

Manu Garcia's last minute strike gave Alaves a famous win over Los Blancos on Saturday and piled the pressure on Lopetegui, who has won just five of his eleven matches in charge since taking over from Zinedine Zidane in the summer.

According to spanish radio Onda Cero, tomorrow Real Madrid will decide whether to sack Lopetegui! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 7, 2018

According to José Ramon de la Morena on Onda Cero's 'El Transistor' (via Sport), there is a meeting on Monday to discuss Lopetegui's future, less than four months after he was appointed.

In their last four matches, Real have lost 3-0 to Sevilla, 1-0 to CSKA Moscow and 1-0 to Alaves, as well as a goalless draw in the Madrid derby against Atletico.

This marks the first time that Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive matches since 1985. Lopetegui will take the flack but Florentino Perez must also be questioned for not sanctioning a big-money signing following Cristiano Ronaldo's summer sale to Juventus.

Real Madrid have failed to score in four straight matches for the first time since 1985. pic.twitter.com/AmFs6Dee56 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2018

Sport claims that Real Madrid have already begun the process of sounding out internal and external options to replace Lopetegui, hinting that they may be about to make a big decision.

Despite their poor form, Real are only two points off the pace in La Liga, with main title rivals Barcelona having also had an indifferent start to the season.