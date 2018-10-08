Jurgen Klopp: UEFA Nations League is 'the Most Senseless Competition'

Jurgen Klopp: Not a fan of the UEFA Nations League!

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has launched a scathing attack on the UEFA Nations League tournament in the wake of Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

Klopp says he is content with his side's Premier League position heading into the international break, tied with Manchester City and Chelsea for points at the top and separated by goal difference. 

"If somebody would have told me after eight match days you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list, 'I'll buy it, let's start with the ninth match day!'" said Klopp, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"The boys unfortunately go away again now and have to play Nations League games - the most senseless competition in the world of football!

"We hope that they come back healthy and play these easy competitions, the Premier League, the Champions League and all this. It's tough times for the boys, eh? We have to start thinking about the players.

Liverpool have gotten through a hectic fixture period which has seen them play seven times in 23 days, and Klopp has confirmed that he is less happy about what another two weeks of extra games could do to his players.

"If you want to see them fresher, give them a summer break - for Jordan Henderson it was exactly two weeks, which is funny. But that's how it is.

"That's why I say going away is not a big problem but now you call a manager of any country and ask him to leave out one or two players and he says, 'I am under pressure as well' because now it's Nations League. 

"I don't exactly know what you can win but there is some final next summer or something so that's it."

The top of the table clash between Liverpool and City failed to live up to the hype. Riyad Mahrez blazed a penalty over the bar in the final minutes of the game as the two sides drew blanks against each other for the first time since 1986.

