Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on James Milner's Injury After Substitution in 0-0 Man City Draw

Jurgen Klopp has quelled the fears of many Liverpool fans over the injury that James Milner suffered in the stalemate with Manchester City over the weekend.

The English midfielder, who has been one of the club's most pivotal players since the start of the 2018/19 season, left the pitch in the 29th minute after picking up an issue in his hamstring. And, though his manager's words on the topic were admittedly vague, they did seem to play down the problem.

As reported by the club's official website, when asked about the extent of the injury, the German tactician declared: "How much [serious]? It's too early, I don't know.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I asked him 'big one?' and he said 'I don't think so, but big enough that I go off.'"

Even more positively for the Reds, with the international break kicking off this week, the club do not have another game until the 20th of October against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium. There is therefore no need to prematurely rush the 32-year-old back to training.

Little chat with the wonderful @trentaa98 today for @90min_Football on chess, Liverpool and England 👇https://t.co/xWVnfm6fV4 — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) October 8, 2018

The injury came following a period of 23 days in which Liverpool played seven times, during which Milner had started six times, and come on at half time in the other.

Fears over the Englishman's enforced substitution were not aided by the similar scenes involving Naby Keita against Napoli in the Champions League a few days prior.

And though the Guinea international recovered quickly enough to replace Milner, it still left fans fretting over the fitness of their midfield. But it seems both player and manager are fairly optimistic about a return in the near future.

