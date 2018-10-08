Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on James Milner's Injury After Substitution in 0-0 Man City Draw

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has quelled the fears of many Liverpool fans over the injury that James Milner suffered in the stalemate with Manchester City over the weekend. 

The English midfielder, who has been one of the club's most pivotal players since the start of the 2018/19 season, left the pitch in the 29th minute after picking up an issue in his hamstring. And, though his manager's words on the topic were admittedly vague, they did seem to play down the problem.

As reported by the club's official website, when asked about the extent of the injury, the German tactician declared: "How much [serious]? It's too early, I don't know.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I asked him 'big one?' and he said 'I don't think so, but big enough that I go off.'"

Even more positively for the Reds, with the international break kicking off this week, the club do not have another game until the 20th of October against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium. There is therefore no need to prematurely rush the 32-year-old back to training. 

The injury came following a period of 23 days in which Liverpool played seven times, during which Milner had started six times, and come on at half time in the other. 

Fears over the Englishman's enforced substitution were not aided by the similar scenes involving Naby Keita against Napoli in the Champions League a few days prior. 

And though the Guinea international recovered quickly enough to replace Milner, it still left fans fretting over the fitness of their midfield. But it seems both player and manager are fairly optimistic about a return in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)