Jurgen Klopp Insists Premier League Title Race Is Not Just Between Liverpool and Man City

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has dismissed claims that the Premier League will be won by either Liverpool or Manchester City this season.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday in what was supposed to be an early indicator as to who will be crowned champions in May. However, after Chelsea won 3-0 away to Southampton, the Blues are now joint top with the Reds and the Citizens.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Arsenal are also going under the radar in their attempt to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates. 

The Gunners recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage to secure a sixth consecutive Premier League victory. Klopp is wary that there may be a handful of teams competing for England’s top prize.

"Absolutely," Klopp said, as quoted by Metro when asked if the draw opened up the title race. "I knew this before. And Arsenal are two points behind, yeah? Having won six games in a row, did they? So it looks like they are in a good shape.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But we played City today. You can get three points or one point or no points. We got one, which is fine. If somebody would have told me after eight match days you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list ‘I’ll buy it, let’s start with the ninth match day'."

Liverpool were lucky to come away from their fixture with the champions with a point. Virgil van Dijk gave away a late penalty, but Riyad Mahrez blasted it over the bar to deny City their first victory in the Premier League at Anfield in 15 years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)