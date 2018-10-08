Jurgen Klopp Insists Premier League Title Race Is Not Just Between Liverpool and Man City

Jürgen Klopp has dismissed claims that the Premier League will be won by either Liverpool or Manchester City this season.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday in what was supposed to be an early indicator as to who will be crowned champions in May. However, after Chelsea won 3-0 away to Southampton, the Blues are now joint top with the Reds and the Citizens.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Arsenal are also going under the radar in their attempt to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates.

The Gunners recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage to secure a sixth consecutive Premier League victory. Klopp is wary that there may be a handful of teams competing for England’s top prize.

"Absolutely," Klopp said, as quoted by Metro when asked if the draw opened up the title race. "I knew this before. And Arsenal are two points behind, yeah? Having won six games in a row, did they? So it looks like they are in a good shape.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But we played City today. You can get three points or one point or no points. We got one, which is fine. If somebody would have told me after eight match days you have 20 points, I would say with that fixture list ‘I’ll buy it, let’s start with the ninth match day'."

Liverpool were lucky to come away from their fixture with the champions with a point. Virgil van Dijk gave away a late penalty, but Riyad Mahrez blasted it over the bar to deny City their first victory in the Premier League at Anfield in 15 years.