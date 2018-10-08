Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Weren't Back to Full Strength Against Man City After 'Tough Period'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said his side wasn't back to 100% strength when they faced Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, in a match that ended disappointingly 0-0.

The Merseyside club went into the Premier League clash on the back of a tough midweek Champions League game in Naples, and seemed to be struggling with some fatigue throughout the match

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

City had the chance to win the game late on when Virgil van Dijk brought Leroy Sane down in the box, but Riyad Mahrez blazed the penalty over Alisson's crossbar.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said his players needed to be 100% spot on to face City and get a result, and after their midweek game they simply weren't.

When he arrived at the club, they hadn't reached a Europa League final for over 15 years or the Champions League semi-finals for 10 years.



He's taken the Reds to the UEL final and the UCL final.



On this day in 2015, Jürgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager. pic.twitter.com/ZLtlaMZp2x — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) October 7, 2018

Speaking in the post-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "The start of the game was brilliant and we were spot on, unfortunately we couldn't maintain that level. You cannot rest in a game like that, but if there is any chance to rest, it is with the ball.

"It looked like a penalty, but the rest of the game was good. If you play City, you have to be 100% spot on and confident. I would say we were 90% spot on after Wednesday but it has come after a tough period."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The result kept a number of records going for Liverpool, including a remarkable run that has seen Manchester City fail to win at Anfield in the Premier League for fifteen years - their last win coming back in May 2003.

Pep Guardiola has also now won just one of his past eight managerial clashes with Jurgen Klopp in all competitions, and has failed to win in his last four.

Liverpool face an away trip to Huddersfield in their next match, after the international break, and will hope to get back in form after their recent disappointing run of results.