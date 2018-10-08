Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Backroom Staff Loses Key Physio Matt Konopinski to FA

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Jürgen Klopp faces a hunt for a new physiotherapist as Liverpool Physio Matt Konopinski has left the club to join the England setup.

Konopinski joined the Reds almost a decade ago after successful spells at previous clubs including Leeds United and Barnsley. He has now decided to call it quits on his time in Merseyside as he embarks on a new challenge with the Football Association, who had headhunted him for the position of physio. He is a well respected member of the Liverpool backroom staff, having served under multiple managers and worked with many different squads over a nine year period. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He will be a big miss for Liverpool and will no doubt prove a valuable asset to the FA. He tweeted: "After a memorable 10-years at LFC I'm excited to be embarking on a new challenge at the FA.

"Huge thanks to staff and players both past and present for some incredible moments shared. Fortunate to have worked with some exceptional athletes/individuals."

The process to replace Konopinski is already underway, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that Liverpool have already got a list of candidates for the role. In the meantime whilst the recruitment process continues, Paul Squires will oversee physio duties at Melwood. He has been promoted from the academy setup to the first team sports science and medical team, similar to Konopinski's path when he first started at Liverpool.

Konopinski's main role at Liverpool was to be the club’s physiotherapist for medium and long term injuries that players sustained. In his time at Liverpool he has worked with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

