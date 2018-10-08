Leicester Defender Ben Chilwell Called Up to England Squad After Luke Shaw Withdraws Through Injury

Leicester full back Ben Chilwell has been called up to England's senior squad following Luke Shaw's withdrawal through injury.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his appearances for the Foxes this season, ousting Christian Fuchs as the club's first choice left back, and made his Three Lions debut during the 1-0 win over Switzerland in September.

A statement on the FA's website reads: "Ben Chilwell has been promoted to the England senior squad following Luke Shaw's withdrawal from the group.

"The Leicester City defender, who won his first cap in last month's win over Switzerland, was initially called up by the Under-21s but will now travel to Croatia and Spain later this week.

"Shaw reported to St. George’s Park on Monday afternoon along with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad, but has now returned to Manchester United after being ruled out through injury."

Chilwell will join club teammates Harry Maguire and James Maddison in Gareth Southgate's squad as England look for their first Nations League win.